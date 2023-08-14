MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) —The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization (SMPO) is hosting a public meeting for the transportation improvement program.

The meeting will be held between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 24 at the Florence Lauderdale public library.

The organization is seeking input from the public for the transportation improvement program that will cover the next four years, that’s 2024 through 2027. this will be the only public meeting on August 24 at the Florence Lauderdale public library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“There will be maps and the draft document will be in place to view and offer any comments questions or concerns,” Director of Planning and Transportation Joey Holt said. “The public’s input is ultimately what we’re seeking. This is the public’s dollars, this is the public’s projects, we want to know what they desire, what they’d like to see.”

They say this is their version of the statewide plan that has the local projects for the Shoals area. It includes roads, bridges, bicycles and pedestrians. People in the Petersville area say a lot of people are walking and while you can call Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) for transportation needs further out areas aren’t getting serviced

Every four years a new tip is produced, if the public has plans that aren’t listed in the current projects their suggestions will be documented in the tip.

If people are not able to make the meeting on August 24, NACOLG says you can still find a draft and make your input heard on their website.