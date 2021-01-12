Shoals man previously charged with stolen valor now charged with stealing from Wounded Warrior Project

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – One Shoals man faces additional charges.

A Colbert County grand jury indicted William Travis Tucker Monday on a charge of first-degree theft.

Court documents show that Tucker stole $3,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project in May 2019.

Tucker was previously arrested in December and charged with stolen valor after pretending to be a prisoner of war.

Sheffield Police Lt. Ray Terry told News 19 the discovery was made when Tucker attempted to use forged documents to obtain POW license plates.

