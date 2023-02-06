FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence man charged with killing his father has been indicted for murder by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury, according to court documents.

Matthew O’Neal Goode, 41, was charged in his father’s death in January after deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 3000-block of County Road 5 for an alleged dispute between the two.

They were told before arriving that the son was allegedly armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they encountered Matthew Goode in the yard and immediately detained him.

Deputies then went inside the house, where they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an “apparent” knife wound to his neck. He was already dead, according to authorities.

Investigators began collecting evidence at the scene and took a knife from Matthew Goode.

Matthew Goode was charged with murder and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond was set at $153,697.