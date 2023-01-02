COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.

39-year-old Christopher Armstrong pleaded guilty on June 5, 2007, and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison. Now, he has a chance at parole.

Armstrong was arrested and later indicted for murder but was released in February 2007 after his bond was lowered.

Christopher Armstrong (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Hankins’ family was outraged when they learned that he was not only free but living just minutes from their home.

The unnamed girlfriend of Armstrong at the time had been allegedly been accused of concealing the murder weapon but was never formally charged.

Armstrong is expected to learn the parole board’s decision on January 3.

At the time this story was published, Armstrong has served 16 years, 10 months and 19 days of his sentence at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.

His earliest release would be February 2026.