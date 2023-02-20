Shoals man charged with drug trafficking after search reveals variety of drugs, guns

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 34-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested after authorities said a search found a wide variety of drugs and two handguns.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department pulled Nicholas Nakeem “Birmingham” Buford over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Wilson Dam road on Feb. 15.

Director Curtis Burns with the Colbert County Drug Task Force confirmed with News 19 that Buford consented to a search of his vehicle, and also consented to a search of his apartment.

That search, Burns said, recovered 11 grams of fentanyl powder, an ounce of methamphetamine, unspecified amounts of marijuana, Xanax tablets, hydrocodone tablets and fentanyl tablets.

Burns said the task force also found scales, a hookah, a bottle of ZaZa and two handguns.

Nicholas Nakeem “Birmingham” Buford (Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Buford was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

According to Burns, Buford remains in the custody of the Colbert County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Muscle Shoals Police and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.