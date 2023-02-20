COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old Muscle Shoals man has been indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a woman in the head last summer.

Samuel Brycin Fuqua was arrested on July 24, 2022, after the Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) went to 812 6th Street in Muscle Shoals.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Jalisa Lashea Box with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Police said Fuqua had already fled the scene in a vehicle, making his way to a nearby gas station. From there, made his way to Sheffield on foot, authorities said.

Fuqua was found at a house on 8th Avenue in Sheffield, where he was arrested and taken to the MSPD without incident.

Fuqua (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Box was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was expected to recover.

Following Fuqua’s indictment, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody again on Feb. 16 by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

According to recent court filings, an arraignment has been scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Colbert County Courthouse.