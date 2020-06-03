Shoals law enforcement officials advise against sharing rumors of violent protests on social media

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Rumors of riots and violence have been circulating across social media and local law enforcement officials are asking that the public think carefully before clicking the share button.

In the Shoals, both the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department shared similar messages assuring the public that rumors of violent protests are not true. Anyone with concerns should report those to the authorities instead of sharing them on social media. They said the protests that have taken place in Florence have remained peaceful. It’s an example that Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said people have followed since the Civil Rights Movement.

“That was because of the leadership in the African-American community and then the political leadership at the time, the sheriff said. “And we’ve enjoyed a good working relationship as far as race relations go. We’re not perfect, we have issues, we’re not there where we ought to be, but we’ve come a long way.”

Dana Patterson, organizer of Sunday’s peaceful protest in downtown Florence said, “In order for us to stop police brutality and racism we must have open discussions; for us to do that we need people to listen.” This is not blacks versus whites, it’s everybody that wants equality vs racism,” Patterson said. “We do not believe in causing harm; we are fighting for the violence to stop and we will not be silenced.”

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler ended his message saying, “Rather than spending energy perpetuating the rumors, let’s all spend time and energy listening to what the protestors are saying.”