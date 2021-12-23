Shoals group to offer 30 continuous hours of AA during holidays

(WHNT) — A group in the Shoals is offering 30 hours of continuous Alcoholics Anonymous meetings during Christmas.

The event begins at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24, and lasts until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The “Annual Alcothon” is hosted by Shoals Area Alcoholics Anonymous and will be held at The Sheffield Group, located at 201 E. Second Street in Sheffield.

“The holidays can be challenging for people with alcohol issues – from recovered alcoholics with years of sobriety to those who are trying to find a way to stop drinking for the first time in their lives,” the organization said in a statement.

According to 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person is killed every 52 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the United States.

“Don’t let the jolly turn into a drunken folly this year,” the statement continued. “If you have a problem with drinking, you are not alone.”

For more information about Alcoholics Anonymous, visit shoalsaa.org or aa.org.