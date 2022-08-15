FLORENCE, Ala. – The Shoals Nonprofit Center is hosting its second annual Shoals Giving Day on August 17, in accordance with National Nonprofit Day.

The center offers networking opportunities and professional development workshops to nonprofit organizations in the area. Co-founder Sarah Ann Evans told News 19 that Shoals Giving Day will allow people to learn about several nonprofits in the area and give back to the community.

“We’re basically mobilizing the generosity here in The Shoals,” Evans said. “There is no donation too small. From $5 to $500, everything helps.”

You can donate through the Shoals Nonprofit Center’s website here. Donations will be open from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on August 17.