Shoals funeral home director speaks on COVID-related funeral cost assistance from FEMA

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — For Trinity Memorial Funeral Home in Muscle Shoals, 2020 was a challenging year.

While death is an inevitable part of life, Reverend Christopher Mayes said, along with mandated changes, demand for his services unfortunately increased.

“We’re still able to serve families like we always have but the most challenging has been not being able to give people the proper traditional funeral they were used to,” Mayes said.

Mayes said in December alone, out of the twenty services the funeral home performed, about a dozen were for individuals who died COVID-related deaths.

“Maybe thirty to forty percent of those that we served over the last year have been COVID,” Mayes said.

Beginning April 12, thanks to new funding from FEMA, those families who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 will have some relief. The agency is granting up to $9,000 per decedent for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Mayes said it’s a blessing, especially for those without insurance.

“Those that didn’t have insurance had to come up with the funds out of pocket,” he said. “Some of those that were responsible for the funeral expenses are not working and things of that nature, and they had to rely on other family members to help them during that process.”

Mayes said he’s hopeful for the future as more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccines. He added that he’s already noticing a return to normalcy with each passing day.

For more information on the funeral cost relief funding, click here.