TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — People in the Shoals are pitching in to take care of disabled and homebound veterans, as those heroes are set to receive $3,000 worth of donations.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15th, the Shoals Elks Lodge and the American Legion will give 31 homebound and disabled veterans much-needed personal hygiene items, covid safety items, clothing and nonperishable food.

They’re able to do so through the freedom grant, which dedicates $100 to each care box.

The Shoals Elks Lodge says there are thousands of homebound and disabled veterans who aren’t able to get to any of the things they need, and if it were not for family or public services they’d have nothing. They added it’s important for veterans to be appreciated and so long as there are veterans they won’t be forgotten.

“Yes, they’re very grateful, very appreciative and we get letters from some of them that really appreciate it. Some of them really need it all. Veterans need us to remember what they did for this country, and we need to show them our appreciation – that’s what we do,” Jackie Streit, Shoals Elks Lodge 2860 President, said.

People wanting to get involved can do so by joining the Shoals Elks Lodge’s Adopt-a-vet program or donating to their care boxes.

Elks Lodges across the US provide direct service to veterans in more than 330 facilities each month.

News 19 will follow the Shoals Elks Lodge next week as they do their veterans nursing home giveaway and meet some of those veterans.