Shoals Economic Development Authority working to find replacement for FreightCar America

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A freight car manufacturer in the Shoals has announced that it’s closing in 2021 and economic leaders are already working on finding a replacement.

FreightCar America announced the closure in a statement last week. The company said layoffs will take place between November and February.

Kevin Jackson with the Shoals Economic Development Authority said having industries like FCA creates opportunities not only for employees but for the entire Shoals area.

“I think we have a really strong, hard-working workforce,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of skill sets, we are able to kind of get outside of that Huntsville market. We have our own labor market in this corner of the state, and of course, being able to market the RSA building which is going to be the premier industrial building in the country once it hits the market.”

Jackson said SEDA will do everything it can to assist those employees with any support that’s needed. The Authority is also working to find a tenant for the soon to be vacant facility.