Shoals Dream Center to offer nutritional aid during social distancing period

FLORENCE, Ala. — As schools close, the Shoals Dream Center understands that filling that nutritional gap provided by a school breakfast or lunch can be a challenge for some families. To assist in that area, volunteers with the Shoals Dream Center are giving out boxes filled with food items beginning Thursday, March 18 at 8 a.m.

In an effort to prevent the spread of germs, boxes will be given out to each family’s vehicle as they drive up instead of going inside the Dream Center. To qualify for assistance, the Dream Center requires that you have a driver’s license or an equivalent form of identification and your student must be present at the time of pick up. Families are limited to one box per week.

The Dream Center says they are heavily dependent on volunteers. Below is a list of times when volunteers will be most needed. To register to serve, click here.

Tuesday, March 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 20th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, March 23rd from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March March 24th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, March 30th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31st from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1st from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 2nd from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.