FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A domestic violence shelter in Florence was one of seven nonprofits in the state to receive part of $2.6 million in grants to help assist victims of domestic violence as they escape from abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

Safeplace, Inc. assists domestic violence victims in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties. $1.4 million was awarded to help provide emergency shelter, counseling and assistance with navigating the criminal justice system.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S Department of Health and Human Services.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence was awarded $175,000 from the state General Fund to support a statewide domestic violence hotline and support the 16 local organizations that assist victims across the state.

“Domestic violence is a crime that inflicts physical and emotional abuse with long-ranging effects, so victims need access to professional help to begin the recovery process,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “I commend these organizations for providing compassionate assistance to victims at a time they need it the most and for offering domestic-violence education and prevention programs.”

Funds were also granted to organizations in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Selma, Dothan, Mobile and Robertsdale.