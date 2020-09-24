Shoals Community Theatre reopens October 1 with stage play premiere

FLORENCE, Ala. — It’s been six long months since the Shoals Community Theatre put on a production.

In March, when Florence City Schools canceled its Robin Hood show for COVID-19 concerns, theatre leaders felt it was best to close until things got better.

Thanks to lower COVID-19 numbers in the area, General Manager Steve Price happily announced that the show must go on.

“We are back,” Price said. “We have a play on October 1, Thursday, October 1 and we are ready to get started!”

The theatre is reopening with a one-night performance of the play, “Love Letters.”

“It’s going to be a small production,” Price said. “We’re going to do limited seating, social distancing, masks, gloves, sanitize—completely sanitize the theatre.”

Rodney Pettus serves on the theatre’s executive board and will also be co-starring in the play.

“This is like coming home again that you’re able to get back on the stage and able to come back into the theatre,” Pettus said. “Of course, we want everybody to be safe and that’s our number-one goal is to keep everyone safe.”

Pettus said performers have taken to the internet during the pandemic but there is nothing like a live audience.

“You can do TikTok videos and you can do Zoom videos but there’s no response like a live audience to give you feedback so that you know how you’re doing and we are excited to have this live audience here to offer this as a chance for the Shoals to be able to get out and come and celebrate, maybe this time, to be able to be together,” Pettus said.

For future shows, masks are required for all patrons. There will also be some available at the theatre. Tickets for “Love Letters” go on sale beginning Thursday. To order, call (256) 764-1700 or visit the theatre’s website.