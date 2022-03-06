FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Shoals Community Clinic will offer some services free of charge at its spring health fair later this month.

The fair, held in partnership with the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) kinesiology department, will be hosted at the clinic on March 18 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic is located at 309 W.C. Handy Place in Florence.

The event is free for anyone over 40, or if you suffer from a chronic health condition.

The services provided at the fair will include full cholesterol screenings, which require participants to fast 12 hours before the test, body mass measurements, blood pressure and heart rate tests, and consultations with a certified exercise physiologist. All participants will be required to fill out a consent form and give their health history.

Participation in the fair allows kinesiology professionals research the screening process and its effectiveness.

For more information on the upcoming health fair, contact the Shoals Community Clinic at 256-760-4713.