FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shoals Community Clinic will be offering free women’s health services on April 19 and April 28.

The clinic will be providing free breast exams, mammograms, and pap smears for eligible women. The event is open to any woman between ages 40-64 who do not have insurance, and women aged 65 or older without Medicare Part B.

Executive Director Bonita McCay told News 19 that this event is meant to give all women access to basic lifesaving services regardless of their background.

“There isn’t really any easy recovery for cancer of any kind, but early detection helps the process tremendously,” McCay said.

McCay later said that they would only be able to see 50 women each day. Eligible women must preregister for this event to be seen.

The Shoals Community Clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

To make an appointment for this event, you can call the clinic at (256)760-4713.