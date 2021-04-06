Shoals Community Clinic hosting Women’s Health Fair April 8 and 15

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Community Clinic will be hosting its Catherine Barnes Women’s Health Fair on April 8 and 15.

Even during the pandemic, the clinic said it is important to keep up medical screenings and regular exams. This is the first time in two years the clinic has been able to host the fair.

The clinic said breast and cervical cancer continue to be major causes of women’s illness and death, and while there are no cures for the diseases, early detection is the recourse in surviving and leading a thriving life.

The fair will offer free cervical and breast exams, mammograms, and pap smears. There are restrictions, however, for women ages 40 to 64 who do not have health insurance or a primary health care provider, and for women 65 and older who do not have Medicare Part A.

The fair is part of the clinic’s Well Woman Project and is supported by the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. The program is part of a nationwide initiative launched by CDC, which has offered cancer screenings to more than 5 million women. The clinic said the program has benefited thousands of women just in Alabama who would not have had access to preventative care otherwise.

The Catherine Barnes Women’s Health Fair is named after one the clinic’s founding officers and first directors, Catherine Semmes Barnes. The program is supported by partnerships with the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions at UNA, the Tri-State Center for Breast Health, Florence Pathology Service, Lauderdale County Radiology, and the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

For information, call the Shoals Community Clinic at (256) 760-4713.