FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Shoals Community Clinic, along with the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) nursing college, will host a free women’s health fair this month.

The event is aimed at providing free services to women ages 40 to 64 without health insurance or a primary physician, and women 65 and over who only have Medicare A. The fair will be held on April 21 and April 22 at the clinic.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, many have [postponed] these important procedures,” read a statement from Shoals Community Clinic. “Breast and cervical cancer continue to be major causes of women’s illness and death, and it is important to receive these preventative screenings.”

The program is supported by the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (ABCCEDP) and part of a nationwide initiative to offer cancer screenings to over five million women.

“The program has benefited thousands of women in the state who would not have had access to this preventative care otherwise,” the statement continued.

The health fair is named for Catherine Semmes Barnes, one of the clinic’s founding officers and first directors. The clinic called Barnes, “an inspiration to women fighting this disease.”

“Early detection is a key factor in treating and surviving a possible cancer diagnosis, so it is very important that everyone consult with their health care provider to schedule regular exams,” the statement concluded.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact the Shoals Community Clinic at 256-760-4713.