FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shoals Community Clinic will host its annual health fair and offer free breast cancer screenings on Monday.

The Shoals Community Clinic is a low-cost clinic for working-class families that have little or no insurance. They were founded 25 years ago in 1997.

The annual health fair will have several assessments including blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, hearing and vision, pulmonary function, nutrition and wellness, and more.

Patty Wilson, the clinic’s nurse practitioner, told News 19 that it is not uncommon for people to have preventable, unknown diseases or conditions.

“A screening of cholesterol is so expensive,” Wilson said, “most people are walking around with high blood pressure, diabetes and these are preventable diseases that we can manage.”

The health fair will be held at the clinic on October 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The breast cancer screenings will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on October 13. The clinic is located at 309 WC Handy Place in Florence.