TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Every Piece Matters Foundation is offering a $1,000 scholarship opportunity for high school students on the autism spectrum. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 10.

Every Piece Matters was founded in 2019. Their main purpose is to help students with autism get a secondary education. They donate $1,000 every month to different schools for their special education programs and support the goals of kids around The Shoals with autism.

The organization’s founder, Britney Landers, says she wants to help kids on the spectrum prove that they are just as capable as anyone else.

“This is an opportunity for them to shine,” Landers said. She also stated she knows how difficult it can be to have a child with autism and how much work it takes to support them.

“I have a kid on the spectrum and I always want him to know that he has all the support in the world. This is for kids like him.”

To learn more about the scholarship and the foundation’s other upcoming events, you can follow their Facebook page.