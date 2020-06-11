Shoals Chamber of Commerce wants to highlight the diversity among its members

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to promote unity—one business at a time.

Amid racial justice movements happening across the world, the Shoals Chamber would like to highlight the diversity among its members. More than 900 businesses representing different backgrounds, beliefs, and perspectives make up those members.

In an effort to provide up-to-date and accurate information, the Chamber is asking owners to contact Chamber President Caitlin Holland if their business classifies as a minority business enterprise.

The Chamber says, “MBE” is a designation for businesses that are at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled on a daily basis by one or more American citizens of a minority gender, military veteran classification, and/or ethnic minority.

To contact Caitlin, email her at cholland@shoalschamber.com or call (256) 764-4661.