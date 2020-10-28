Shoals Chamber of Commerce launching campaign to promote shopping locally during holiday season

LAUDERDALE & COLBERT COUNTIES, Ala. — Holiday shopping in 2020 probably won’t look like it did in years past but one thing is certain: people will spend money.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is hoping that some of that money is spent with the business owners Shoals residents can call neighbors, so they’ve created the Keep the Cheer Here campaign.

“The Keep the Cheer Here campaign is really, at its core, just an encouragement for our citizens to shop locally this holiday season,” Chamber President Caitlin Holland said. “As we all know, it’s been a very difficult year for us, individually, but especially for local businesses.”

Holland said part of the campaign’s focus is that consumers will understand the value of spending locally because the money goes further to grow the local economy and strengthen the community.

“We are certainly not vilifying big box stores; they are wonderful and they serve a fantastic purpose but when you think about your son’s little league team or your daughter’s gymnastics team, the types of businesses that you go to for sponsorships are local, locally-owned stores,” Holland said. “The fact that they give so much back to our community is the reason why we would want to focus on coming back to them this holiday season.”

Throughout the campaign, there will also be incentives for shoppers. Each day, the Chamber will highlight local businesses including current policies, promotions, and special giveaways.

Keep the Cheer Here officially begins Sunday, November 1 and runs through November 30.