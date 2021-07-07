Shoals Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Spirit of The Shoals Best of Business Awards’

THE SHOALS, Ala. — Voting is underway for a competition that allows you to select the best of the best in Shoals businesses.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce launched the Spirit of The Shoals Best of Business Awards. The bi-annual event divides businesses into different categories including best emerging business, best small business, restaurant of the year, and retailer of the year.

Winning businesses receive a free one-year chamber membership and a commemorative plaque.

“Being named best of business in your category holds a lot of weight in our business community,” Communications & Events Director Olivia Bradford said. “For people to latch on to say, ‘I want to be named this category by the Shoals Chamber,’ is really exciting because it just kind of proves the reputation of the chamber, that the work we’re doing is for the entire Shoals community.”

An awards ceremony will take place this fall to announce the winners. Voting continues through July 31 on the chamber website.