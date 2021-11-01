Shoals Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Keep the Cheer Here’ campaign for the holiday shopping season

THE SHOALS, Ala. — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is once again encouraging citizens to shop local for the holiday season. It’s the second year of the Keep the Cheer Here campaign.



“Of course, we stand for shopping local and we encourage it throughout the entire year but Keep the Cheer Here—it started in 2020, of course, during the pandemic and it was really a way that we could increase and amplify our messaging of shop local,” Shoals Chamber Communications & Events Director Olivia Bradford said.

In 2020, the campaign also gave struggling businesses much-needed exposure as the pandemic negatively affected sales.



Bradford said 2020’s campaign was social media-heavy to promote social distancing, but for the current campaign, the outreach is becoming more personable.



“We can be in the businesses, so, we’re excited, she said. “We are going to be throwing pop-up parties throughout The Shoals. We’re just trying to be creative in our efforts of how can we get people excited about shopping local.”

With supply chain shortages expected this holiday shopping season, Bradford said customers who shop local have a better chance of finding the items they need, especially if a business’s products are also made locally.



“This might be the year that we really start a movement toward handmade gifts,” Bradford said.

She listed other benefits to shopping local, “Just one, encouraging your local entrepreneurs but also two, because then you’re not waiting on something that is sitting out in a port.”

And what some consider most important, shopping local is an investment in your local economy.



Keep the Cheer Here pop-up parties are planned all month long across The Shoals, with the first being November 4 at the Children’s Museum of The Shoals in Deibert Park.

For the full list of pop-up parties, click here.