Shoals Chamber of Commerce hosts State of Healthcare in The Shoals forum

FLORENCE, Ala. — Various local and state leaders gathered at Harrison Hall on the UNA campus for the first State of Healthcare in The Shoals forum.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce hosted the virtual event to brief the public on how COVID-19 has affected areas from local hospitals and schools, to businesses and economic development.

Panelists included Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers, North Alabama Medical Center CEO Russell Pigg, Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan, Dean of UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Vicki Pierce, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, and Business Council of Alabama President Katie Britt.

During the forum, Buchanan mentioned that because of the effects COVID-19 has had on the world, the word normal will carry different meaning.

“Just as—and I use this analogy and I don’t use it lightly—just as air travel before 9/11 was very different from now, I think we’ll have that same type of inflection point in healthcare and healthcare prior to COVID will be very different from healthcare after COVID,” Buchanan said.

To view the entire forum, click here.