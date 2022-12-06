FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local chamber and community college in the Shoals are teaming up to give back to teachers and counselors in the area.

The folks at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce (SCC) and Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) are partnering for a “Teacher of the Month” award. Each month, two Shoals teachers will be selected.

Each winning class will be given supplies, food, and more!

Caitlin Holland, the president of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, told News 19 teachers are often underappreciated and the award is a way of giving back.

“From the chamber’s standpoint, we recognize the impact that they’re making on our community,” Holland said. “The future of our community is, in many ways, in their hands.”

Each winner will be selected based on their nominations. You can nominate a teacher for the award by clicking here.