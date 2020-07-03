Shoals Chamber announces virtual job fair

NORTH ALABAMA – The Shoals Chamber is working to help assist dislocated workers and job seekers to find in-demand job openings.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is working to host a virtual job fair with North AlabamaWorks, other local chambers, economic developers, and educational partners.

The dates for the job fair are July 14-16th, 2020, and participation is free.

According to the Chamber, individuals laid-off due to COVID-19 also qualify for no-cost trainings and certifications funded from the government for dislocated workers.

The virtual fair will be live all three days with plans for more job fairs in September and August.

Each employer (or training provider) will need to prepare/upload the following:

One video welcoming job seekers to your virtual booth and explaining more about your company (or training provider /college)

At least one specific position for which you are hiring and job description in any format (Companies)

Up to three specific interview questions that align with the company culture or the specific position (Companies)

A description of your company (or school/organization), including the mission, vision, values, and potential opportunities to grow

A company logo

(training providers/colleges only) Need at least three educational tracks job seekers may want to consider

The employer will need to commit to being available for the event chat with prospects during the following days & times:

Tuesday, July 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15, 2 – 4 p.m. [& 7 – 8 p.m. (optional)]

Thursday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 12 noon