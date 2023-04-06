SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Shoals Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host an open house on Friday, April 7, for new volunteers.

CASA is a nonprofit organization. Volunteers are assigned to help kids who are in the foster system and make sure their needs are being met.

CASA Executive Director Heather Begley told News 19 that the program has just expanded to include Colbert County as well as Lauderdale County. That means that there are dozens of kids who will need to be assigned an advocate.

“Every child in foster care deserves to have one constant, positive adult who cares,” Begley said. “Someone who’s not going to give up on them. Someone who’s going to listen to them.”

The open house will be held at 102 Jackson Ct, Sheffield, AL 35660. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m.

Begley later said anyone interested in volunteering can contact them by calling their main office at (256) 765-0041.