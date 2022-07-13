FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Muscle Shoals woman is accused of stealing over $8,000 from a sick woman she was taking care of, according to Florence Police.

Officials say Deta Jo Wright has been charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card after an investigation.

A family member of the 88-year-old victim noticed fraudulent charges on the victim’s bank statement between December 2021 and March 2022 and reported it to police. Florence Police said the charges totaled $8,780.77.

Florence Police told News 19 that during an investigation it was found Wright had used the victim’s debit card to make personal purchases at several businesses throughout the Shoals. They explained she also purchased multiple gift cards and received cash back with the debit card.

Wright was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $151,000 bond.