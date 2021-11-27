Shoals animal shelter hoping to ‘Empty the Shelters’ next month

A Caucasian brother and sister, and a veterinarian, are indoors at an animal shelter. The siblings are wearing casual clothing and the vet is wearing work clothing. They are all petting a cute dog.

FLORENCE, Ala. — A Shoals animal shelter is hoping to “Empty the Shelters” next month as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s upcoming campaign.

Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services will participate in the event that runs from December 6 through 20, according to bissellpetfoundation.org.

During this time, the Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors adoption fees for $25 for cats and dogs.

The foundation is hosting the campaign at more than 200 shelters across 40 states. Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services isn’t the only Alabama location participating with the Lee County Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa also taking part.

Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services is located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence.

For more information on how to adopt or foster pets from the shelter