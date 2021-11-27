Shoals animal shelter hoping to ‘Empty the Shelters’ next month

Shoals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Caucasian brother and sister, and a veterinarian, are indoors at an animal shelter. The siblings are wearing casual clothing and the vet is wearing work clothing. They are all petting a cute dog.

FLORENCE, Ala. — A Shoals animal shelter is hoping to “Empty the Shelters” next month as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s upcoming campaign.

Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services will participate in the event that runs from December 6 through 20, according to bissellpetfoundation.org.

During this time, the Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors adoption fees for $25 for cats and dogs.

The foundation is hosting the campaign at more than 200 shelters across 40 states. Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services isn’t the only Alabama location participating with the Lee County Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa also taking part.

Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services is located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence.

For more information on how to adopt or foster pets from the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories