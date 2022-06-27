MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A grant worth almost $3 million will help the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport improve safety and runway lighting.

According to Congressman Robert Aderholt, the funds were administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century. The grant totaled $2,920,000.

“Northwest Alabama Regional Airport is one of our state’s most important airports,” Aderholt stated. “Not only does the airport provide air services for private aircraft, but is also a destination for Contour Airlines, providing access for Shoals residents to the entire world.”

The airport, located in Muscle Shoals, is centered in a triangle of major cities like Birmingham, Memphis, and Nashville.

For more information on the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, visit flytheshoals.com.