FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says they recently made several arrests, including one man who allegedly trafficked a large amount of methamphetamine.

Jason Roy Baskins, 47, and Ramsey William Swafford, 45, were both arrested after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing call on the 16000 block of County Road 14.

As the deputies were on their way to the call, they were told that the offender got into a gold Jeep Cherokee and was leaving the area.

Officers said the gold Jeep Cherokee was seen parked outside of a business that was not far from where the original call came.

Deputies came across the occupants of the vehicle and identified them as Ramsey Swafford, Jason Baskins and two other unnamed individuals.

Officers said that Swafford held two active warrants with the Florence Police Department and was arrested for those warrants. He was then searched after his arrest and a glass pipe and methamphetamine were found in his possession.

After searching the vehicle more, deputies found a bag containing a scale and 69 grams of methamphetamine. It was determined that Jason Baskins was the owner of the car and he was then charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Other items that were found within the vehicle were two handguns, one pair of brass knuckles, ammo in addition to other drug paraphernalia.

(Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Baskins was charged with:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Besides his active warrants, Ramsey Swafford was also charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police say more charges are expected as the investigation continues.