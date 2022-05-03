LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there was a relationship between the corrections officer and the inmate on the run from law enforcement.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told News 19 through various sources investigators were able to confirm was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White.

Investigators learned this after speaking with inmates from the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest for first-degree facilitating an escape.

If you see Casey Cole White or Vicky White, authorities urge you to call 911 and do not approach. The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White.