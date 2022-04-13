SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Sheffield Police say a man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to a deadly Sunday morning shooting at Jokers Restaurant.

Authorities identified Jarious Lamar Garner, 24, of Leighton as the suspect in the shooting. He was charged with murder and is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry told News 19 the shooting happened at Jokers around 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 10. Officials confirmed the victim to be Mark Anthony Harris, 29, of Leighton.

As a result of the shooting, the restaurant has lost its business license and will be shut down effective immediately. The restaurant opened in March 2021 but has become the location of numerous incidents in the city, including another fatal shooting last year.