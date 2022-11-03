COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence man charged with attempted murder in a Sheffield shooting earlier this year has pleaded guilty, court records show.

Preston Lee Behel agreed to a plea deal on October 18, pleading guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault.

The 28-year-old was immediately sentenced to 20 years, with credit for time served and 15 of those years being suspended. Following his initial sentence, he faces five years of probation.

On the night of February 5, 2022, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex and found a man with a gunshot wound to his hip.

He was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Behel was arrested after leading Shoals area police on a chase that crossed over the Tennessee state line. He was charged with attempted murder with a bond of $750,000, according to Chief Terry.

Initially, Behel was booked into the Wayne County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest in the state on a $2,500 bond. He was then transported back to Alabama.

Another condition of the plea deal states that Behel cannot have contact with the victim, court documents say.