SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Students at Sheffield Junior and High School were evacuated after school officials say a bomb threat was made online.

A student reported they received a Discord notification from an unknown, out-of-state source saying that the school would be blown up.

Administrators acted quickly to evacuate all students to a secure location.

Sheffield Police, Florence Police, and the Sheffield Fire Department officials were called to the scene to search the two adjoining school buildings

FPD officers assisted with a bomb-sniffing dog.

“The student did exactly the right thing by reporting the information to an administrator,” Sheffield Superintendent Carlos Nelson, “Our personnel acted swiftly in evacuating students and we were able to resume the school day in about an hour,” he said. “We never want this type of disruption in the school day but we are grateful for our administrators’ handling of the situation and for the assistance of our Sheffield and Florence police and fire personnel.”

Administrators said the buildings were cleared within one hour and classes have since resumed.