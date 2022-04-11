SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – A popular restaurant in Sheffield has lost its business license after a shooting left one person dead over the weekend.

Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley confirmed to News 19 that city officials revoked the business license of Jokers and they will have to immediately shut down.

Since the restaurant opened in March of 2021, Sheffield police have responded to numerous incidents. After a fatal shooting in 2021, the business made an agreement with the city to remain open. The agreement stipulated there would be no more violent crimes at the location.

“We can’t afford to put public health at risk,” said Mayor Stanley.

The owners of the restaurant can appeal the decision in court.