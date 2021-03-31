Sheffield residents want permanent fix for neighborhood flooding

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — North Alabama has gotten its fair share of downpours over the past two weeks and flooding remains in many areas.



In Florence, police have barricades blocking unauthorized access into McFarland Park. From Sky 19, you can see the higher water levels along the shores of Pickwick Lake as the Tennessee Valley Authority pushes more water through Wilson Dam.





In Sheffield, a retention pond on Oakwood Boulevard drew attention when it overflowed during heavy rains in March—trapping the residents inside their homes.



Colbert County EMA Deputy Director Jody Hitt said blocked drainage and infrastructure were likely the cause.



“It’s a known area of flooding,” Hitt said. “From the time that the retention pond was built to today’s date, a lot of infrastructure has built in that area. The retention pond can’t hold what the water runoff is now due to infrastructures that’s being built there.”



In the past two years, rescue boats have been dispatched twice to offer evacuation for residents near the pond. The first was during the February 2019 rain event.



“We were dealt with what we had and 4 o’clock in the morning, we were sending boats and rescue teams out to get them and relocate them to a shelter that the City of Sheffield set up,” Hitt said.



Wednesday, the pond appeared to be managing the morning rainfall with ease. Residents said they couldn’t be happier—this time around—but would like to see a permanent solution moving forward.

One resident told News 19 that he is trying to gather a group of neighbors to attend the Sheffield City Council on Monday, April 5 to hear what the council can do to fix the flooding problem for good.