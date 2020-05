SHEFFIELD, Ala. – The Sheffield Police Department, along with agents from the Colbert County Drug Task Force, and Tuscumbia Police Department executed two search warrants Friday, which lead to the arrest of five people.

Timathe Humans. Kasey Richards, Thomas Hyman, Cory Vernon, and Genoa Aigner were all arrested on different drug charges such as possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or distribution of a controlled substance.