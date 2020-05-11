Watch Live
Sheffield Police searching for owner of goat

Shoals
SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Missing a tiny hoofed friend? Police are searching for the owner of a goat found in Sheffield.

If you are missing a goat or have any information on the owner, please contact the Sheffield Police Department at (256) 386-5630.

