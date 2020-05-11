Sheffield Police searching for owner of goat Shoals Posted: May 11, 2020 / 03:24 PM CDT / Updated: May 11, 2020 / 03:27 PM CDT SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Missing a tiny hoofed friend? Police are searching for the owner of a goat found in Sheffield. If you are missing a goat or have any information on the owner, please contact the Sheffield Police Department at (256) 386-5630. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction