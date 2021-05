SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man that escaped police custody on Monday.

Sheffield Police say Brett Cockrell left the jail around 4:40 p.m .

Cockrell was last seen traveling north from the jail, wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt and black and red shorts.

If you have any information about where Brett Cockrell is, contact the Sheffield Police Department at (256) 386-5630.