SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sheffield Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Sunday.

SPD said the department is looking for help in finding 46-year-old Christopher Delane Pearson. Pearson is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 320 lbs.

Chief Investigator Wes Holland said that Pearson has not been to work or talked to anyone since the night of August 13. He said Pearson is suspected to be driving a Maroon 2015 GMC Sierra 1500. Holland said the tag number is 3300BF8.

SPD is asking anyone with any information on Pearson’s whereabouts to call the Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.