SHEFFIELD, Ala (WHNT) — The Sheffield Police Department (SPD) is asking for the publics help in locating two missing boys.

SPD said it is looking for 15-year-old Tyquavious Hampton and 9-year-old Tyreious Hampton who were both last seen at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Tyquavious is described as 5’8″ tall and weighing 230 lbs. He has short dreads and wearing unknown clothing.

Tyreious is described as 4’8″ tall and weighing 130 lbs. He has low profile haircut and wearing unknown clothing.

SPD asks that anyone with any information on the boy’s whereabouts to contact the Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.