SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sheffield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating a murder-suicide that has left two people dead and a 10-year-old injured.

According to SPD Chief Ricky Terry, officers responded to a call for a juvenile who was injured with a gunshot wound. The call came from the Park Place Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found two adults dead on the living room floor. Both had gunshot wounds, a press release stated.

Ashley Lynn McClung, 38, and her partner, Adam Christopher Narmore, 40, had gotten into an altercation, resulting in Narmore shooting McClung with a shotgun, according to SPD.

According to officials, her 10-year-old son attempted to protect her when he was shot in the arm and the face. Narmore then killed himself.

The police department administered first aid to the boy before he was taken to Helen Keller Hospital. He was later transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital. He is alert and speaking with officers.

Court records document that in August 2023, a deputy with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Mulberry Lane where McClung had sustained several injuries. She told the deputy that Narmore had “consumed lots of alcohol” and there was a history of domestic situations between parties.

McClung told deputies that she had told Narmore that she wanted to go pick up her son, however, he had begun hitting her in the face, slapping her and pulling her out of her car and onto the ground by her hair, the court records state.

Court records show that Narmore was scheduled for a trial in the domestic violence case on December 4, 2023.

Chief Terry added that the boy is scheduled for surgery on Monday.

McClung and Narmore’s bodies have been sent to forensics for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.