SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sheffield City Council passed a resolution which would require new police officers to take a polygraph test before being hired.

Polygraph testing has become popular among police departments in the Shoals. It is already being used by the Florence and Muscle Shoals police departments. Sheffield Chief of Police, Ricky Terry, says he proposed this resolution because he believes it will help to keep out unqualified candidates.

“The state recommends that we do a psychological exam now,” Terry said, “I feel like a polygraph test will maybe pick up on some things that the psychological exam does not.”

Terry also said that these tests will help to build trust in their new officers.

“Police officers are looked up to be a higher standard than just an ordinary job, and you’ve got to have that trust,” Terry continued. “I feel like the polygraph test will help determine how much trust an applicant has.”

The resolution is still pending approval by the Civil Service Board which will be decided on Monday, February 24. The tests will not be applied to current officers or anyone that is already employed by the city’s police department.