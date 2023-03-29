SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lieutenant with the Sheffield Police Department (SPD) was arrested on Tuesday after warrants were issued stemming from a December incident, according to authorities.

SPD Chief Ricky Terry told News 19 he was made aware of the warrants issued for Lt. Max Dotson, charging him with reckless endangerment, menacing, third-degree assault and harassment.

Terry said as soon as he knew about the warrants, he advised Dotson to turn himself in, which he did on Tuesday morning. The chief added that Dotson has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation “for the time being.”

Because the investigation is ongoing, Chief Terry said he would not be able to comment beyond that.

The warrants issued Monday were made in connection to a December 23, 2022, off-duty incident in Florence, where court documents say Dotson and another man “fought” inside the Good Spirits store.

Officers were called to the North Pine Street business for a “person with a gun” call, court records say, where they found a man who told them Lt. Dotson accused him of “messing with his daughter.” That man told police that he didn’t know Dotson’s daughter.

According to court documents, the man told officers he didn’t know Dotson, and that Dotson hit him in his mouth and nose, and pulled a gun on him inside the store.

“[The man] told [responding officer] that he was at the counter and that he came back into the store. He said that he even held the door for him as [Dotson] exited the store…[the man] told [responding officer] that [Dotson] told him that he said something to his daughter…[the man] told [responding officer] that he ‘did not say nothing to nobody.”

When officers asked the man if he knew Dotson’s daughter, the man said he “did not even know if she was there or who she was.”

Court documents detailed the man claiming that Dotson asked about his daughter and hit him in the face. They both fought before he said Dotson stepped back and “pulled out his gun.”

Officers also reportedly watched surveillance footage of the incident from the store.

Dotson was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on March 28. He was released later that day on a $1,500 bond.

Lt. Dotson has served with the Sheffield Police Department for 17 years. He was also shot and critically injured in the 2021 shooting incident that killed Sgt. Nick Risner.

No court hearings were scheduled at the time this article was published.