Sheffield neighborhood floods after heavy rain, residents choose to stay inside homes

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said flooding around the county during heavy rain events is common but this particular neighborhood hasn’t seen flooding like this since 2019.



The flooding happened on Oakwood Boulevard and Cedar Circle in Sheffield. Smith said the water got as high as five feet in some parts.



Crews initially responded to a call about a vehicle in the water. After realizing the vehicle was empty and no one was injured, crews noticed the floodwater was impacting around a dozen homes, trapping residents inside.



A rescue squad boat was dispatched to help with evacuations, however, the residents had different plans in mind.



“Once the Sheffield Fire Department made contact with all the residents in the area, we found that the water was slowly receding and all the residents decided that they did not want to leave their homes,” Smith said. “At this time, they’re going to just stay put where they are and hopefully that water will recede fairly quickly overnight.”



Smith said because the residents have chosen to stay in their homes, there could be a delay in emergency call wait times made before the water recedes.

Smith said the flooding in the neighborhood was likely caused by a combination of a retention pond overflowing and blocked drainage.