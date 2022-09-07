COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sheffield man that was initially charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, court records say.

58-year-old Robert Noel Potts, Jr. was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury on November 30, 2018. Following that indictment, a warrant was issued for Potts’ arrest.

He was taken into custody on April 4, 2019, and placed on a $20,000 bond.

On May 3, 2019, Potts pleaded not guilty to the charge and waived his arraignment, according to court documents. A jury trial was slated for August of that year but has been delayed several times.

Robert Potts, Jr. (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

In the plea agreement filed on August 30, 2022, Potts pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. He was sentenced to 10 years split with two years to serve and the balance suspended for five years, along with five years of probation.

Potts also waived his rights to a formal sentencing hearing and his right to appeal.

He will also not be allowed to have any contact with the victim and will have to register as a sex offender.