SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sheffield man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Sheffield, Colbert County and several law enforcement officers in connection with a 2021 encounter with police where he says he was unlawfully arrested and injured by a police dog.

Attorneys for 53-year-old Marvin Long announced on Monday they filed a civil lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Three Sheffield police officers are named as defendants in the lawsuit Lieutenant Max Dotson, Brett Evans and Darien Fountain. Seven Colbert County sheriff’s deputies are named: Daniel Cruise, Tommy Mills, Bradley Skipworth, Curtis Burns, Jonathan Harkins, Tim Vanderford, and Tyler Evans.

Defense attorneys for all but one of the Colbert County deputies being sued filed motions to dismiss Monday. Attorneys for Burns have not filed any motions. Colbert County, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County Sheriff Eric Ballentine have all filed motions to dismiss the complaint.

The City of Sheffield has not responded to the complaint, nor have attorneys for any of the three Sheffield police officers mentioned in the suit.

The complaint filed by Long’s attorneys alleges that the officers and deputies, each in their individual capacities, violated Long’s civil rights, assaulted him, caused him emotional distress and trespassed during an incident on the front porch of Long’s home in June 2021.

According to Sheffield Police Department (SPD), Marvin Long was resisting arrest. Police body camera footage of the incident was released last month.

The lawsuit explains the encounter began when Long went outside his home to see several law enforcement vehicles blocking the street. The documents state Long approached the vehicles to see what was going on but was ordered by an officer to step away from the vehicle.

Long’s attorneys say their client complied with the order but questioned the officer on why he was being asked to move away and said that he had rights. The filing said Long was then told to “Kick rocks,” and called an explicative, and when he replied he had rights to free speech, Long was told to “Kick rocks,” again.

The lawsuit said after the obscenity was used, Long began to return to his front porch but officers followed him. The statement of facts in the lawsuit alleges Long told the officers that if they did not have a warrant they could, “Go man.” After a brief exchange, the complaint says Long turned to enter his home.

The filing adds that after Long moved to go inside, several officers grabbed him and prevented him from going in. The document goes on to say Long collapsed to the ground and officers began to wrestle with him as he held onto a railing on his porch.

According to Long’s attorneys, while he was lying on the ground Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021 and is not listed in the lawsuit, released a police K9 on Long and told the dog, “Bite him! Bite him! Get him! Good!”

Long was taken into custody following the events and charged with resisting arrest. He is scheduled to go to trial in his criminal case in October.